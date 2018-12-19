BELTON, Texas — Over $41,000 worth of narcotics and 29 firearms were uncovered when agents executed a search warrant in the 100 Block of Fort Donelson Rd. in Belton Monday.

The warrant was part of an investigation into large-scale distribution of ecstasy and other drugs in Bell County.

Belton drug bust

Agents with Bell County Organized Crime Unit, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Bell County Sheriff's Department and Harker Heights police seized around 2,800 tablets of suspected ecstasy, about 3,500 suspected Xanax pills and approximately seven pounds of marijuana from the residence.

Other controlled substances including cocaine, THCV and psychedelic mushrooms as well as $3,800 in cash were also recovered during the search.

Terrell Andree Koontz, 37, who lived at the residence was arrested at the scene.

Koontz remains in custody pending review from the District Attorney's Office.

