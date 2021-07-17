Dozens of people experience skin irritation, respiratory issues after chemical leak at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, officials say

26 people were transported to the hospital, and 39 others were also affected but refused transport.

SPRING, Texas — Dozens of people experienced skin irritation and respiratory issues after a chemical leak Saturday afternoon at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, officials said.

Cy Creek EMS, Spring Fire Department and HAZMAT responded to the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday at the waterpark in the 21300 block of the North Freeway. Officials said the incident happened at the kiddie pool inside the park.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said 26 people were transported to the hospital, and 39 others were also affected but refused transport. Dozens underwent decontamination.

According to officials, one of those most seriously affected was a 3-year-old child who suffered respiratory issues. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the child was transported to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands and is in stable condition.

The entire feeder road has been shut down here at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown. Dozens of people were injured in a chemical leak. HCFMO verifying chemical or chemicals involved. Hoping to get an update soon. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/cGRkyMfbIQ — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) July 17, 2021

Officials said the chemical combination is 35 percent sulfuric acid and 10 to 13 percent bleach. They said HAZMAT crews are trying to identify the cause of the leak.

“I just kept wondering why I was burning.” These women and their kids say they were at the kiddie pool when they started feeling a burning sensation. And they had to be sprayed off by first responders. @DavidGonzKHOU @KHOU pic.twitter.com/R2vsva8yWf — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) July 17, 2021

Officials said the facility was last inspected in April. It remains closed at this time.

Here’s a look at Splashtown in Spring. Just talked with a woman who said she felt a burning sensation. She said it happened around the kiddie pool area. They felt dizzy as well. They were rinsed down before leaving. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/3yEtyPu2sJ — David Gonzalez (@DavidGonzKHOU) July 17, 2021

Judge Hidalgo said there is no indication of air quality or chemical leaks in the surrounding area, but officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Our @hcfmo HAZMAT team and pollution control department are providing support to @springfdtx No indication of air quality or chemical leaks in the surrounding area at this time but please avoid the area if possible. We will be sharing further updates shortly. https://t.co/A5Hpqv9UkU — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) July 17, 2021

