2nd annual Fair Food Drive-In this weekend at Extraco Events Center

Get your hands on some funnel cake this weekend, along with your other fair food favorites, by attending the Second Annual Fair Food Drive-In happening in Waco.
The event will be held at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd., beginning Thursday, May 13 through Sunday, May 16 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Attending the event includes:
- McKinney's for corn dogs, funnel cakes and turkey legs
- Fry Dat for fried sweet treats
- HOT Concessions for fried Chicken Wings
- Kona Ice for snow cones
- Alber's for pizza, cotton candy, popcorn and caramel apples
- Smokin' Like Ya Like It for all things BBQ
- Taquisa for Mexican food
All food is packaged for take-out. Cash and credit cards accepted. The event is free.
You're requested to enter the events center from Lake Air Drive past Bosque Boulevard.
