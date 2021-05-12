2nd annual Fair Food Drive-In this weekend at Extraco Events Center

Craving funnel cakes, cotton candy and caramel apples? This is the event you should check out!

Get your hands on some funnel cake this weekend, along with your other fair food favorites, by attending the Second Annual Fair Food Drive-In happening in Waco.

The event will be held at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd., beginning Thursday, May 13 through Sunday, May 16 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Attending the event includes:

McKinney's for corn dogs, funnel cakes and turkey legs

Fry Dat for fried sweet treats

HOT Concessions for fried Chicken Wings

Kona Ice for snow cones

Alber's for pizza, cotton candy, popcorn and caramel apples

Smokin' Like Ya Like It for all things BBQ

Taquisa for Mexican food

All food is packaged for take-out. Cash and credit cards accepted. The event is free.

You're requested to enter the events center from Lake Air Drive past Bosque Boulevard.