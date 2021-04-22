3 arrested in connection to deadly parking lot shooting in Harker Heights

Police say 19-year-old Quinton Ford died in the shooting at Harker Heights High School.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Three people were arrested following the shooting death of 19-year-old Quinton Ford, the Harker Heights Police Department announced Thursday.

Endy Neri Soto, 19, was charged with deadly conduct discharge firearm. His bond was set to $500,000, police said.

Taja West, 21, was charged with aggravated robbery. She also has a bond of $500,000, police said.

The third suspect was not named and is awaiting arraignment, police said.

On April 20, Ford was reportedly shot in the Harker Heights High School parking lot, 1000 block of East Knights Way, around 11 p.m., according to a news release.

The shooting reportedly escalated from an argument between "several" people, police said.

Ford was transported to the hospital where he later died.