WACO, Texas — Federal authorities filed charges against three suspects for their alleged roles in scheming to defraud the Department of Veterans Affairs of about $250,000 Thursday, according to U.S. Attorney John F. Bash.

The suspects are Operations Supervisor in the Engineering Department at the Veterans Administration Medical Center Chrisopher Sebek, his wife Melissa Sebek who owns and operates MS. Bookkeeping Services, and Jeffrey Pearson who is the owner and operator of Whitetail Industrial which is a business that contracted goods and services to VAMC-Temple.

Christopher Sebek and Pearson are both charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the government and one count of theft of government property. Melissa Sebek faces one count of theft of government property.

Court records state Christopher Sebek and Pearson entered into an agreement to steal money from the VAMC in February 2012 and allegedly submitted fraudulent invoices to VAMC for payments purportedly for goods and services designated for the VAMC.

Sebek also allegedly presented fake invoices from his wife's company to the VAMC. These invoices were used to pay for personal items and cover Pearson's 30% commission on each invoice.

Court records also allege Sebek stole two VAMC credit cards and used them for person expenses.

If convicted, the suspects face up to five years in federal prison on the conspiracy charge. and up to ten years in federal prison on the theft charge.

