The Pride of Cove Band will not be performing at Copperas Cove's football game against Killeen after three of its members were involved in a car accident Friday.

"Please keep three of our students who were involved in a car accident earlier today in your prayers," Copperas Cove ISD wrote.

CCISD added the students remain in the district's thoughts and prayers.

This story will be updated as details develop.

© 2018 KCEN