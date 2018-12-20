TEMPLE, Texas — A standoff in Temple ended Thursday with three people dead, including a male suspect, officials said. One child was taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center, according to Temple police spokeswoman Shawana Neely.

Police responded around 6:10 a.m. to a report of shots fired outside a home on the 100 block of Virginia Ave.

Lamar Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School were placed under lockdown while police searched the area for the suspect.

The schools continued normal operations, according to Temple Independent School District superintendent Bobby Ott.

Extra security and administrators were placed on both campuses to help in the process of receiving students.

