3 H-E-B employees test positive for COVID-19 in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — COVID-19 has made a huge impact on people worldwide, and H-E-B has not gone unaffected.

H-E-B released a statement Monday that said three employees at local H-E-B stores have tested positive for COVID-19. One at the Harker Heights location, who's last day at work was June 18, one at the Killeen 2 location, who's last day at work was June 12, and lastly, one at the Belton location, who's last day was June 18, according to a press releasee from H-E-B.

H-E-B said all employees at these locations have been notified. The stores have been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then and the stores continue to enforce strict social distancing and mask usage practices, according to the release.

"While the pandemic is an evolving situation with many unknowns, we are sure of one thing: We will do our part to help fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face," the release said.