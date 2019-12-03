TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is looking for three men after an armed robbery at the Quik Stop at 1510 East Avenue H late Monday night.

The victim told police that three men wearing masks entered the store, and one of them showed a handgun and demanded money, the press release said.

About $500 was stolen, police said.

The suspects ran away from the store and headed west, police said.

The incident is under investigation.

The department said if you have information about the incident, contact them at 254-298-5500, or send tips to the Bell County Crime Stoppers website.

Expect more from KCEN Channel 6 as we continue to update this story with the latest details.

Popular stories on KCENTV.com:

Boyfriend speaks after woman killed by rock thrown from Temple overpass

'I grabbed the rest of the chain on my leg and I ran': Woman describes 8 days of being held against her will in Owyhee County

Actresses Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin among many charged in college admissions cheating case