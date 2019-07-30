MEXIA, Texas — A Limestone County sheriff's deputy found a 3-year-old girl walking in the road in Mexia Monday night, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

The deputy saw the girl walking in the middle of FM 39 near Roberts St. around 8 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy called EMS as a precaution because of the heat but she was okay.

The deputy found the father searching for his daughter a little while later.

According to the deputy, the father said his daughter has a slight mental impairment and was outside playing with her brothers and sisters while he was working outside. He said she then wandered away.

The deputy returned the little girl to her father and they went home, according to the sheriff's office.