BELLMEAD, Texas — A 3-year-old girl drowned Sunday at a pool in Bellmead, police said.

Someone called police around 2 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 3600 Block of Scroggins Dr. after the child was found not breathing in the pool area.

Officers found the girl and started CPR, police said. The child was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said 20-year-old Sharrun Jernigan was responsible for the girl and left her unsupervised at the pool for an extended period of time.

Jernigan was arrested and charged with injury to a child, a second-degree felony.

