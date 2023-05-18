3-year-old killed in deadly crash in Waco

Police say the crash occurred along S. 17th Street on May 18.

WACO, Texas — A 3-year-old child has died after a crash in Waco, according to the Waco Police Department.

The Department said officers were called to the 1700 block of S. 17th Street in Waco at 4:19 p.m. on May 18.

According to police, a 4-door Chevrolet Lumina traveling eastbound disregarded the traffic light and hit two vehicles traveling northbound on S. 17th St.

Police said an unsecured 3-year-old was thrown from the Lumina, which then landed on top of her.

Witnesses on the scene of the crash reportedly lifted the vehicle off the child and performed first aid.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where they died of their injuries, said police.

Waco PD stated next of kin has been notified, but the victim's name will not be released due to their age.

At this time, police say they have not filed any charges in the crash.