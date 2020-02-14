TEMPLE, Texas —

The Temple City Council approved a resolution that called for community members to vote on a $33 million parks bond package during the May 2 election. This came after a city council meeting Thursday afternoon, according to Temple Public Relations Manager Laurie Simmons.

Funding from this bond would allow Temple to create new parks for access to green spaces, while also providing upgrades to existing parks.

The updates and new parks are expected to include:

About 100 acres of new park space.

About 9 miles of new trails.

Improvements to about 20 existing parks that include expanding and updating playgrounds, restrooms, pavilions, basketball and tennis courts, and dog parks.

"The park bond will be no more than $33 million, so we are just waiting to get final word that all of our potential projects fit into that final number," Simmons said.

But how much will it cost?

If your property evaluation is $100,000 your average tax bill will go up $3.33 if passed. The Temple City Council passed a homeowner exemption for those over the age of 65.

"Nobody over the age of 65 will see a tax increase due to this bond if it's passed," Simmons said.

Voter Information:

The deadline to register to vote is April 2.

Early voting will take place the week of Monday, April 20 - Friday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as Monday, April 27 and Tuesday, April 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The City of Temple’s early voting location will be at the Fred Poteet Building located at 120 West Central Ave.

On Election Day, Saturday, May 2, voting will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. at the following locations:

District 1 – Frank Mayborn Civic & Convention Center (3303 North 3rd St.)

District 2 – Wilson Recreation Center (2205 Curtis B Elliott Dr.)

District 3 – Thornton Elementary - Cafeteria (2825 Cottonwood Ln. - Cafeteria)

District 4 – Tarver Elementary – Cafeteria (7949 Stonehollow - Cafeteria)

For more information, visit the City of Temple website.

