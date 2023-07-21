30-year-old man dies in 18-wheeler crash on I-35 in Troy

According to police, it is unknown why the truck crashed.

TROY, Texas — The Troy Police Department announced that 30-year-old Raul Omar Campos Jr. died in a 18-wheeler crash in the morning of Thursday, July 20.

According to police, officers responded to a crash in the 200 block of South Central Avenue along Interstate 35 around 4:41 p.m.

Police say the tractor-trailer was heading northbound on Interstate 35 when it left the roadway and hit a guardrail, ultimately coming to a rest in the 200 block of South Central.

According to police, the cab of the trailer was fully engulfed in flames and the driver, Campos, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it is unknown why the vehicle left the roadway.

There is currently no other information available at this time.

