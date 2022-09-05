Belton Council Approves Assistance for Residents in Need

The Belton City Council will be working with The United Way of Central Texas to distribute the funds.

BELTON, Texas — A new initiative will give Belton residents peace of mind, particularly those who have been struggling to pay rent or utility bills since the pandemic.

Last month, housing, utilities (electric, gas, and water/sewer), internet/phone, and HOP bus services became eligible for up to $3,000 in aid for Belton residents, according to the city.

The funds will be distributed with The United Way of Central Texas—a local charity focusing on helping people meet basic needs, as reported by the city.

Belton received the aid from the $5.6 million in federal subsidies as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which is designed to help Americans cope with the COVID-19 outbreak, as stated by the city.

The City Council approved the application of $100,000 in ARPA funds to help with outstanding city power bills in March, according to Belton. Belton residents can now also receive help with both city and non-city utilities, as well as other basic living expenses, thanks to this new allocation.

Tuesday, the City Council will now consider distributing an additional $1.15 million in ARPA funds for food assistance ($300,000) and small business support ($850,000).