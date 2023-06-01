Waco PD: 31-year-old arrested for manslaughter in deadly crash

The crash happened back on May 17.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department announced that 31-year-old Lee Jordan Murrow was arrested for manslaughter and injury to a child for their involvement in a crash that left one dead back on May 17.

According to the department, the crash occurred when an 81-year-old woman identified as Dorthey Small was traveling south down MLK Blvd. in Waco in a Mazda 5.

Police say she attempted to make a U-turn and was hit by another vehicle, which then crashed into a third vehicle.

Small and a 3-year-old passenger of the Mazda 5 were reportedly ejected from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital.

The 3-year-old girl suffered minor injuries and Small was pronounced dead at the hospital, said Waco PD.

There is currently no other information available.