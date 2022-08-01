31-year-old man found dead by Killeen PD during welfare check

Killeen Police is now asking the public for help with any information that could help the investigation.

KILLEEN, Texas — A 31-year-old man was found dead by Killeen PD during a welfare check Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Per the news release, officers were called out to the 300 block of 22nd Street for the 31-year-old who had not been heard from in a few days.

Police say when they arrived to home, they found the door unlocked.

An autopsy will be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has any information about this incident, to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.