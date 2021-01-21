$34M flooring installation manufacturing facility coming to Waco

Uzin Utz North America is set to build the 125,000 square-foot facility at the intersection of Mars Drive and Texas Central Parkway.

WACO, Texas — A 125,000 square-foot manufacturing facility with a $34 million price tag will soon be built in Waco, according to the Great Waco Chamber.

Uzin Utz North America, a subsidiary of German Uzin-Utz AG, is set to build the new facility at the intersection of Mars Drive and Texas Central Parkway. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturer of product installation systems for all types of floors.

“The continued growth in the state of Texas, central location of Waco to current raw material suppliers and shared values of the city leadership with our business philosophy made for a natural fit,” Matthias Liebert, president of Uzin Utz North America, said in a press release.

The new facility will produce self-leveling compounds, thin set and grout material for tile installation, and patching compounds under the Uzin brand. Additionally, the facility will bring nearly 1,000 flooring professionals per year for training seminars.

Uzin Utz North America will also be relocating its research a development lab from its current facility in Delaware.

"Uzin Utz recognizes that Waco and McLennan County are not only a great place to put a manufacturing company, but also an excellent place to establish its R&D program," McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said. "Having Baylor University, MCC, and TSTC, as well as the BRIC, calling Waco their home, our business community can benefit from a business relationship with those entities to boost their R&D efforts."

The new location will be the company's second manufacturing facility in North American facility, and third overall location with others in Delaware and Colorado and more locations in seven other countries.