350 Fort Hood kids to receive backpacks, school supplies from Operation Homefront’s Back-To-School Brigade

KILLEEN, Texas — Operation Homefront will distribute 350 backpacks and school supplies to pre-registered military families Saturday at Oak Creek Academy as a part of Operation Homefront’s annual Back-to-School Brigade, according to Operation Homefront Public Relations Manager Mike Lahrman.

The event was made possible by the generosity of Dollar Tree and SAIC as well as local partners, according to Lahrman.

During the campaign, Operation Homefront will distribute its 400,000th backpack since 2008 which has saved military families more than $50 million in back to school expenses.

Lahrman said that as the health and safety of military families, volunteers and staff are the highest priority, this program will be delivered via a drive-through from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.