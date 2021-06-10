$376.1 million master facilities plan to be presented to Waco ISD board

The plan comes with recommendations made by Community Advisory Committee, after they studied Waco ISD's long-term facility needs over the past five months.

WACO, Texas — A $376.1 million facilities master plan will being presented to the Waco ISD board Thursday evening.

The plan comes with recommendations made by the Community Advisory Committee, which consisted of more than 60 parents, educators and other community members, after they studied Waco ISD's long-term facility needs over the past five months.

"It's a comprehensive plan, it's ambitious and we want to bring that forward to the board," Dr. Susan Kincannon said, Waco ISD's superintendent.

The plan includes replacing four of the district's oldest schools.

When it came to replacing these campuses with larger buildings, the committee suggested the following:

Build a large enough campus to replace G.W. Carver Middle School that could also accommodate students attending Indian Spring Middle School

Build a large enough campus to replace Kendrick Elementary that could also serve students attending Alta Vista Elementary

It is anticipated that moving forward with this project would cost about $376.1 million. This cost includes renovations at a different elementary school, but the district didn't say which one in its release.

"We have big inequities in terms of the kind of spaces within our schools and the conditions of our facilities. So this plan really improves the equity among our schools and makes those learning environments better for our students," Kincannon said.

After the plan is presented to the board, they will then continue to discuss it over the next few months and if the board decides they want to call an election, they'll do that in August and it'll be on the November ballot.

Dr. Kincannons said right now it's still in the early stages but it's a much needed plan that will address long-term on-going maintenance and operational needs.

"We're looking to improve our ability to deliver instruction that meets the needs of our students today and these facilities will serve our students for many years to come," Kincannon said.

Watch the Waco ISD board meeting here: https://www.wacoisd.org/domain/2487