Texas DPS: 39-year-old woman dies after falling out of car on SH-22 in Hill County

HILL COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced that 39-year-old Stella Nichole Peacock of Whitney, Texas died after falling out of the passenger side of a car on Aug. 8.

According to DPS, troopers responded to the report of a fatal crash on State Highway 22 in Hill County at about 4:56 a.m.

DPS says its investigation revealed that a 53-year-old man was traveling west on the highway when Peacock fell out of the car through the passenger side. She was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

According to DPS, Peacock was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is currently no additional information available.

