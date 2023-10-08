x
Texas DPS: 39-year-old woman dies after falling out of car on SH-22 in Hill County

According to DPS, the woman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

HILL COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced that 39-year-old Stella Nichole Peacock of Whitney, Texas died after falling out of the passenger side of a car on Aug. 8. 

According to DPS, troopers responded to the report of a fatal crash on State Highway 22 in Hill County at about 4:56 a.m. 

DPS says its investigation revealed that a 53-year-old man was traveling west on the highway when Peacock fell out of the car through the passenger side. She was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time. 

According to DPS, Peacock was pronounced dead at the scene. 

There is currently no additional information available. 

