Free ice cream, children IDs at 3rd Annual Cone with a Cop in Copperas Cove

Parents can also get their children ID cards and dog tags to help during potential emergency situations like them getting lost.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Young citizens in the community will be able to interact with officers, as well as enjoy free ice cream during the Third Annual Cone with a Cop event happening this Saturday, June 26.

The event will be at Waffle Cone, 508 Cove Terrace Shopping Center in Copperas Cove from noon to 3 p.m.

Officers and deputies from the Copperas Cove Police Department, Coryell County Sheriff's Office and the Lampasas County Sheriff's Office will be at the event, which is supposed to allow conversation in a relaxed environment, a news release said.

"Children frequently see us in an enforcement capacity in stressful or volatile situations and we are not afforded the opportunity to spend time with them during those encounters," the news release said. "We are excited about the opportunity to have this event to intermingle with our young citizens in a fun upbeat atmosphere."

At the event, KIDDO cards will be available to the first 150 children. A KIDDO card is an ID card that parents or legal guardians hold, which identifies a child 12 years or younger with things like their name, date of birth, physical description, address and photo.

"Children are abducted across our nation every day and the vital information is necessary for law enforcement officers to start their search," the news release said about the KIDDO cards.

The Exchange Club of Copperas Cove will also be providing “Kid Military Dog Tags" where parents can decide what information is printed on the dog tag.

"Kid Military Dog Tags, speak for your kids if they are too young or confused to speak for themselves in emergency situations like being lost." the news release said.

The news release said to stay tuned for future events.

"We hope Cone with a Cop helps build relationships, one cone at a time," it said.