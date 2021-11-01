4 arrested after high speed chase in Mills County

All four individuals were caught by law enforcement and charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

MILLS COUNTY, Texas — Four people were arrested and charged Oct. 30 after going on a high speed chase through Central Texas, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver was Keelan Ali Jones, 17, of San Angelo, Texas and the passengers were identified as Kaden Alonzo Jones,17, of San Angelo, Texas; Brandon Deshawn Lewis, 18, of San Angelo, Texas; and Alexis Michelle Tijerina, 23, of Fort Worth, Texas.

The chase began when a Trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on a red Dodge Charger and the vehicle sped away, according to officers.

As the vehicle drove north on US-183 into Mills County, the Trooper said he saw what appeared to be narcotics being thrown out of the vehicle.

The vehicle drove through the City of Goldthwaite and continued to throw out what is believed to be illegal contraband and narcotics, according to TxDPS.

The chase ended once a Mills County Deputy used a tire deflation system; the vehicle came to stop right of way of US 84 going east near MP-594, said TxDPS.

Once the vehicle came to stop, the four individuals fled into a pasture, according to the news release.