4 displaced after early morning fire in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Four Temple residents along with their pets were displaced after an early morning fire that occurred at 1117 S. 11th Street, according to the City of Temple.

The city says when fire crews arrived to the scene they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a shed next to the garage of the home.

"As firefighters extinguished the flames, it was noted that fire had traveled through the eve of the house igniting the adjacent wall and attic. Crews quickly knocked down the fire, limiting structural damage to the home," said the City of Temple.

The residents and pets were evacuated safety and without injury, per the city.