At least 4 injured after Amtrak train from Fort Worth crashes into semi carrying cars in Oklahoma

The crash happened near Thackerville, Oklahoma around 7 p.m. Friday, according to Amtrak.

THACKERVILLE, Okla. — At least four people were injured after an Amtrak train from Fort Worth crashed into a semi-truck near Thackerville, Oklahoma Friday evening, officials said.

A spokesperson for Amtrak told WFAA the crash happened around 7 p.m. and that there were about 110 passengers and crew members onboard at the time.

At least four passengers were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, according to Amtrak.

Authorities with the Love County Sheriff's Office in Oklahoma said the semi-truck that was hit was hauling cars. The department said the truck driver and his dog were "shaken up" but are okay. It's unclear if they suffered any injuries.

Amtrak train crashes into semi carrying cars in Oklahoma 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Officials have not said what exactly led to the crash as the investigation gets underway.