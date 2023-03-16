4-month-old child dies following car crash east of Temple, police say

According to Texas DPS, the crash happened at the intersection of State Highway 53 and Stone Road.

SEATON, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reports that a 4-month-old child has died following a car crash that occurred about six miles east of Temple on Monday, March, 13.

According to DPS, around 11:37 a.m. troopers responded to a two-car crash on State Highway 53 and Stone Road.

DPS says a 24-year-old woman from Rosebud, Texas was driving a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and heading east on the highway, traveling behind an unidentified car.

Sitting at the intersection of the State Highway 53 and Stone Road was a 33-year-old woman from Manor, Texas and a 4-month-old child in a 2017 Honda Pilot. The woman was facing east on State Highway 53, waiting to make a left turn onto Stone Road, police say.

According to DPS, as the 24-year-old woman in the Jeep approached the intersection, the unidentified car in front of her went on to the shoulder to pass the awaiting Honda.

DPS says the Jeep then crashed into the back of the Honda, injuring both passengers inside.

According to DPS, the 33-year-old and the 4-month-old were taken to Baylor Scott and White McLane Children's Hospital where the child later died of his injuries.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

6 News will update with the latest