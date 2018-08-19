Nolanville police said an SUV was involved in a major, one-vehicle accident on I-14 near the Paddy Hamilton exit.

Four victims traveling in the SUV were transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Correction: An earlier version of this article indicated four people were airlifted to Baylor Scott and White. While four people were transported to the hospital, only one female was airlifted three others were taken by ground ambulance.

