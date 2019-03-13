TEMPLE, Texas — The Bell County Grand Jury indicted four teens in connection to a fatal Walmart shooting from Dec. 5, 2018, according to its website.

Chelsea Swint, Rashari Brent and Veronica Martin were formally charged with murder, while Jazlyn Miller was formally charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

U.S. Marshals arrested Brent on Dec. 15, 2018, in Richland County, South Carolina. Swint was arrested Dec. 19, 2018, in Ft. Collins, Colorado.

Miller and Martin were transferred to Bell County Jail on March 5, according to jail records. The two were 16 at the time of the shooting, and they were charged with murder, Temple police said.

Police said Isaac Kohlhaas was shot on Dec. 5, 2018, at the Walmart Supercenter in Temple at 6801 West Adams Avenue. He was taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center where he died.