WACO, Texas — A 4-year-old girl died Tuesday afternoon after she was pulled from a Waco house fire, according to police.

The Waco Fire Department said the child was believed to be trapped inside when crews responded to the house fire in the 2800 block of Burnett Ave. just after 5 p.m.

Crews spent about two minutes searching the house for the child before they found her. A second crew went in to rescue her, and she was pulled out with "life threatening injures," according to WFD.

She was not breathing on her own. First responders performed CPR in route to an emergency facility, but she died from her injuries, according to the Waco Police Department.

WFD said the fire was under control at 5:30 p.m.

The parents were not visibly injured.

The fire is currently under investigation.