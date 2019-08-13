WACO, Texas — A 4-year-old girl died Tuesday afternoon after she was pulled from a Waco house fire, according to police.

The Waco Fire Department said Areli Jaramillo was believed to be trapped inside when crews got to the house in the 2800 block of Burnett Ave. just after 5 p.m.

Crews spent about two minutes searching the house for the child before they found out where she was.

A second crew went in to rescue her. She was pulled out with "life-threatening injuries," according to WFD.

Jaramillo was not breathing. First responders performed CPR on the way to a hospital, but she died from her injuries, according to the Waco Police Department.

The parents were not injured.

Jessica Martinez, a neighbor who was asked to take the parents to the hospital, knew the child.

"She was always a happy baby every time she'd come over and play with the kids," Martinez said.

WFD said the fire was under control at 5:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

An autopsy has been ordered, police said.

