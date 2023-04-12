Killeen PD: 45-year-old man identified in fatal multi-car crash

The crash occurred on Friday, April 7.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has identified the man who died in a multi-car crash on Friday, April 7 as 45-year-old Donald Daniel Eagen of Killeen.

According to police, officers responded to a multi-car crash at the intersection of Robinett Road and Gus Drive at about 8:58 p.m.

Officers say they located Eagen who was unconscious in a red sedan, he was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 10:06 p.m.

According to police, a total of four cars were involved in the wreck, all were heading south on Robinett Road when one of them crashed into a nearby home.

Police say speed and weather likely played a role in the crash.

According to police, four people were taken to Baylor Scott & White in Temple, one was taken to Advent Health and one went to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, all were reported to be in stable condition.

This crash is still under investigation and there is no other information available at this time.

