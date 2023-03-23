46-year-old man dead following motorcycle crash in Killeen

According to police, the man stuck a concrete median.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police Department says 46-year-old Shondalero Basken died after he crashed his motorcycle at about 2:08 a.m. on Thursday, March 23 in Killeen.

According to police, officers responded to a reported crash at the intersection of North Twin Creek Drive and East Rancier Avenue.

Police say upon arrival, Basken and his motorcycle were found laying down in the street. After officers performed life-saving measures on Basken, he was taken to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.

According to police, Basken was pronounced dead at the medical center by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

Police say that after preliminary investigation it appears that Basken was heading north down Twin Creek Drive when he tried to make a right turn onto Rancier Avenue. According to police, Basken lost control and hit a concrete median, ejecting him off of the motorcycle.

There is currently no more information available.

