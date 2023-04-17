46-year-old man identified in deadly motorcycle crash east of Milano

According to Texas DPS, the crash involved only one vehicle.

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS announced that 46-year-old Buster Scott Hanna of Hutto, Texas died in a motorcycle crash on US Route 79 east of Milano on Saturday, April 15.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a report of a crash 4.7 miles east of Milano at about 4 p.m.

Texas DPS says that Hanna was heading westbound on a 2007 Kawasaki ZX-6 motorcycle when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and into a ditch.

According to DPS, Hanna crashed into a concrete culvert and rolled numerous times before coming to a stop.

Hanna was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gary Northcott, DPS says.

There is currently no other information available as this crash remains under investigation.