46-year-old man killed in deadly crash in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A 46-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Killeen on May 18, according to the Killeen Police Department.

According to the department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Chaparral Road and SH-195 around 8:14 a.m. Officers said they found a silver Toyota car and Chevy pickup truck on scene, both with major damage.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggests that the silver Toyota was stopped at the red light at the intersection when the white Chevy pickup, which was also pulling a trailer, struck the Toyota from behind.

The driver of the Toyota was reportedly taken to AdventHealth Central Texas in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was reportedly taken to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights with minor injuries.

The name of the victim has been withheld as authorities notify next of kin. No further information has been given at this time.

Killeen PD says investigators with the Traffic Unit are currently investigating the crash. Updates will be given as more information becomes available.