Family attorneys say the BB gun was in the same room with the 9-year-old and was unloaded. They say he put it on the bed near him after his brother tripped on it.

HARVEY, La. — Nine-year-old Ka Mauri Harrison was back in his virtual classroom Thursday, but only after being suspended for something his father describes as an overreaction.

On Sept. 11, the Woodmere Elementary fourth-grader was taking a test in his bedroom -- his classroom these days -- when his brother walked in carrying a B-B gun.

Ka Mauri picked it up when it fell down and put it next to his seat. His father says that's when the problem began.

"You could kind of see a portion of it on the screen for a split second,” Nyron Harrison, his father said.

A behavior report filed by Ka Mauri's teacher at the school in Harvey said he "presented a weapon that appeared to be a rifle/shotgun during his Google Meets classroom session. This is (a) violation of weapons in the classroom setting and a violation of internet usage policy. He will be recommended for expulsion per JPPSS policy.

"School officials agree that Ku Mauri did not point the gun at the computer, but an attorney for the family said the school system maintains that on-campus policies are in effect for distance learning, despite the family’s protests.

"They just went ahead and went along with it and blew it out of proportion,” Nyron Harrison said.

A six-day suspension followed.

The Jefferson Parish Public School System said it does not comment on individual students and their records. It says teachers and administrators are allowed to use “reasonable discipline to keep order.”

Nyron Harrison said he now worries about his son's future after a brief moment from his past.

"This outcome is going to follow him through the rest of his life, and that's what's not allowing me to accept their decision,” he said.

Chelsea Berner Cusimano, an attorney representing the Harrison family said the situation was “grossly mishandled.”

She said the Jefferson Parish school officials need to reconsider their decision to have a suspension on Ku Mauri's record considering this happened at his home, adding that a lawsuit is not out of the question if that does not happen.

“We do not condone weapons on campus, the Harrison family does not condone weapons on campus, but there is a -- this is apples and oranges”

