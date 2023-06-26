LIST | Fourth of July events around Central Texas

Check out these awesome events for Independence Day!

CENTRAL, Texas — Looking for something fun to do for Independence Day this year? 6 News has you covered.

Cities and organizations across Central Texas are holding events for the 4th of July, from fireworks extravaganzas to food truck vendors to legendary parades.

Here is a list of some of the local events going on this Independence Day.

Waco

Fourth on the Brazos 2023

The City of Waco is hosting its annual Fourth on the Brazos celebration and it will feature live music and an H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza. There will be plenty of food trucks, family fun and more for all of those in attendance.

Time - Gates open at 6 p.m.

Cost - Free

View more information here.

Temple

Fourth of July Fun Fest & Fireworks Show

For 25 years in a row H-E-B has hosted this event in the City of Temple. Bring your lawn chairs, picnic baskets and blankets all in preparation for a fantastic firework display.

Time - Show starts at 9:30 p.m.

Cost - Free

View more information here.

Belton

Belton Fourth of July Celebration

Join 6 News and 30,000 others in Belton to celebrate Independence Day! The celebration will feature a half-mile parade through the center of Belton followed by a festival at Nolan Creek. There will be food, games, a petting zoo and of course a fireworks show.

Time - Festivities begin at 10 a.m.

Cost - Adult tickets start at $20 and Children's start at $17

View more information here.

Killeen

Killeen Independence Day Extravaganza

The City of Killeen will hold the Independence Day Extravaganza and fireworks show on July 1.

The event will be held at 200 E. Avenue D, and will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Extravaganza will feature food trucks, live music, kids activities, craft vendors, a Jeep Jam and of course a fireworks show, which will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Four musical artists will perform starting at 5:30 p.m., rapper/hip hop artist J. Saenz, reggae artist Lady Shacklin, country artist Hayden Baker and Killeen native Rose Short.

Fireworks will be launched from the Killeen Athletic Fields and will reportedly be visible across the city.

Time - 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost - Free

View more information here.

Copperas Cove

Cove Life Church Fourth of July Celebration

Cove Life Church in Copperas Cove will host two days of Independence Day fun, from June 3 to June 4.

The church, located at 1206 W. Avenue B, will host its third annual Fourth of July celebration from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. both days of festivities.

The event will feature live entertainment including "American Idol" runner-up Colin Stough, Christian artist Jacob Crabb and worship leader and associate pastor Eddie James.

Festivities on July 3 will include carnival rides, kickball, 3-on-3 basketball and cornhole tournaments, a car show and a drone show.

July 4 activities will include carnival rides, a 5k, a car show, inflatables and a 25-minutes fireworks show to cap off the event.

Food and market vendors will also be present.

Parking for the event costs $5, with all proceeds supporting church initiatives such as youth programs.

Time - 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. both days

Cost - $5 parking

View more information here.