5 candidates filed for the Waco ISD School Board election

WACO, Texas — Friday was the final day for candidates to file for the 2021 Waco ISD Board of Trustees Election. Five candidates submitted applications for a place on the ballot.

Keith Guillory, Jennifer Hargrove and Rebecca Wright filed for At-Large, Place 6 and Jeremy Davis filed for District 1. Jessica King Gereghty filed for District 2.

At-Large, Place 6 is currently held by Robin Houston, who filed for re-election on January 13. District 1, Place 1 is represented by Norman Manning, who did not file for re-election. And District 2, Place 2 is currently held by Stephanie Korteweg, who filed for re-election on January 15.

The deadline to submit an application for a place on the ballot was 5 p.m. on February 12. Maps of each area can be found on the district’s website. Election Day is Saturday, May 1.