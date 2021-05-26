$5 cat adoptions happening now at Temple Animal Shelter

The reduced adoption fee is available until June 12.

TEMPLE, Texas — If you're looking for cat or kitten, now is your chance to get one from the Temple Animal Shelter.

The shelter is only charging a $5 adoption fee until June 12, according to the Temple Police Department. Spay, neuter and rabies shots are still required, the department said.

Check out the cats and kittens available for adoption by heading over to the shelter's website. According to the website, the shelter currently has 34 cats up for adoption.

Visit the shelter at 620 Mama Dog Circle between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, call the shelter at 254-298-5742.