Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport awarded $5 million grant

The funds stem from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Terminal Program.

KILLEEN, Texas — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announces that the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport will receive a $5 million grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Terminal Program.

Close to $1 billion has been given to airports across the country as part of this Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The funds will go towards LED installations, solar intergraded covered parking and a covered walkway from the lot to the terminal.

Killeen Executive Director of Aviation Mike Wilson stated, "This project will not only decrease Aviation's operations budget by lowering our energy costs, but will also provide an upgrade to the customer experience by providing covered parking options at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport. "

"This is a competitive grant that we had to compete for against a large number of airports across the county," Wilson added.

For more information on this grant, visit here.