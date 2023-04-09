55-year-old shooter killed by police in Gholson has been identified

According to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, deputies returned fire after the suspect in a shooting incident fired at them.

GHOLSON, Texas — McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara has confirmed that 55-year-old Leon Minniefield was shot and killed by police in Gholson after firing his gun at deputies on Monday, Sept. 4.

According to McNamara, deputies responded to a shooting in which two people, and possibly a third were shot just after 3 p.m. in the 1000 block of Wagner Road.

On Tuesday, McNamara spoke with 6 News and stated the following:

"There was an individual yesterday in the Gholson area on Wagner Road, who, for whatever reason, shot his brother and I believe a cousin and shot at a third person, but didn't hit them."

According to the sheriff, those two victims were airlifted to the hospital while the shooter, Minniefield, barricaded himself in the house.

A perimeter was set up by the McLennan County and Hill County Sheriff's Offices, Texas DPS and multiple other law enforcement agencies, McNamara says.

"The subject came out of the house with guns and opened fire on our deputies and DPS officers. So, at that point, the officers returned fire," McNamara explained.

McNamara says no deputies were injured and it's the Sheriff's Office understanding that the gunshot wounds the victims received were not life threatening, but were still significant.

