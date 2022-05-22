5K Fun Run | Bringing awareness to foster care in Central Texas

The event supports Bright Futures foster care agency in Central Texas.

TEMPLE, Texas — On Saturday in Temple, more than 100 runners ran in the 5K Color Fun Run hosted by Tejas Land and Title.

The run benefited the Bright Futures foster care agency. Tejas Land and Title's goal was to bring the community together for a fun time and to benefit a local foster care agency.

"I want to bring the community together and show these children in our local foster care agencies that you don't have to be blood to feel loved in and supported," said Event Coordinator Ashley Schaffer.

One runner who grew up in foster care, Amanda Dodd, said in her time living in Texas, she's never heard of events like this that benefit foster care agencies. When she caught wind that the 5K was happening, she jumped on the opportunity.

"I've been here for about five years, October will be five years," Dodd said. "This is the first time that I've heard about this kind of thing, supporting foster care placement agencies."

The organization acknowledges the struggles of growing up as a kid and also the burden that exists being a family raising kids. They want to be an outlet for foster families and agencies to lean on for support because it's important that non-profit organizations get the help they need.

"It's tough on families, paying bills and these agencies that are non-profits," said Schaffer. "We just want to help them. We figured this would be a fun way to get the community involved to do that."