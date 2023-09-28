6 Fix Update | Cameron woman gets help finishing home renovations after she was allegedly scammed

Thanks to a helpful community member and his team, Diane Yates is almost ready to move into her new home.

CAMERON, Texas — A Cameron woman who was allegedly scammed out of $60,000 by a contractor after she hired him to renovate her home is now one step closer to moving into her new home.

Diane Yates paid Brendan Myers to complete these renovations and when he disappeared, she was left with nothing. Myers was indicted back in July for 2nd degree felony theft $30,000 to $150,000 from elderly and two counts of theft $2,500 to $30,000.

After seeing 6 News' coverage of this 6 Fix, Odes Foster with T&O Services decided he wanted to help out a fellow community member.

They got to work and built Diane her dream home, complete with a deck she says is perfect for her grandchildren and even a sewing room.

Yates preached extreme gratitude for the help as she stated, "July the third, they actually started working, and they haven't even hardly missed a day except Sundays when they go to church, but every time I tell Odes how much I appreciate all of them he says 'It's God's work, not mine."

"I thought I was going to have to leave Cameron and probably move to an apartment, and that dream is coming true," Yates added.

The work isn't done yet, but it's expected to be completed by Thanksgiving. Just in time for Yates to enjoy the holidays in her new home.

Right now, a benefit fundraiser for Yates is being organized for Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Cameron VFW Post. There will be a live auction, mechanical bull, brisket and a free bounce house for the kids.

If you would like to learn more information about this benefit, visit here.

