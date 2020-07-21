6 Fix | Management company looking into soggy carpet issue

Sharmon Venable said her apartment complex is finally bringing in a contractor to look at the water leak that's left her apartment a mess.

KILLEEN, Texas — Sharmon Venable moved into the Summerlyn Apartments in Killeen in the end of May. Over the course of the last few months, starting a few days after she moved in, Venable said, water bubbles were forming on the walls, and she notified the management team immediately and a few times by phone in June.

By July 10th, she told 6 News, water began leaking into the floor and soaking the carpet and she said it's been like that for 10 days.

Monday evening, the complex's management company said they were looking into the issue.

"The gentleman upstairs has a leak in one of his pipes," Venable said. "It's leaking from upstairs and coming into mine and I'm getting the worst part of it."

Venable showed 6 News pictures of towels and blankets in her bedroom to try and soak up some of the water. She said she was even using a comforter to try and soak up the water. Venable said she was not happy to be walking in water in her own apartment, but said the biggest concern was for her elderly mother that also lives in the apartment.

"I can't have soaking carpet with my mom having respiratory problems," Venable said. "Her breathing is so bad that she gets weak and pale."

Venable said Summerlyn Apartments sent someone out to extract the water multiple times the previous week but they had not addressed the leak, so the carpets had continued to get soaked. She said she was told by local management they would have to wait to get bids from a contractor to address the ongoing leak.

6 News contacted Summerlyn Apartments after Venable sent us pictures of the issue and we later received a call back from a staff member who said apartment management would not be providing a response.

6 News called the Summerlyn Apartment's corporate office and left several voice messages seeking comment and later forwarded them the photos Venable gave to us.

Then, just before 5 p.m., Venable told 6 News the apartment complex said it would address the issue.

"I was just on the phone with her (local manager) and she said she's sending out the contractor tomorrow," Venable wrote in a text.

Later Monday, FPI Management Director Amber Jacobs told 6 News the company was looking into the issue. Jacobs wrote in an email:

"Thank you for reaching out regarding the concern of our resident at Summerlyn Apartments. At this time we're tending to the needs of our residents and once all of the details surrounding this situation have been obtained, a spokesperson will respond on behalf of the company."

"I'm not trying to be mean or ugly about it," Venable said, adding she just wants the issue fixed once and for all. "I need something done you know?"