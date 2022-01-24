Road closures coming soon to Waco for TxDOT project, plan to last 6-months

The project will begin Jan. 31 and will require the closure of the Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) U-turns at Beverly Drive, per TxDOT.

WACO, Texas — The first phase of the Texas Department of Transportation's Mall-to-Mall project is slated to start soon in Waco and will require a six-month road closure.

The project will begin Jan. 31 and will require the closure of the Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) U-turns at Beverly Drive, per TxDOT.

"To safely close the UPRR U-turns at Beverly Drive, crews will conduct various lane and ramp closures nightly from January 31 through the morning of February 5. Crews will install barrier and place temporary striping in the area," said TxDOT.

All closures will be conducted between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Each morning, the eastbound frontage road, westbound frontage road, and all ramps will reopen.

The following areas will be closed during the nightly work:

• UPRR U-turns at Beverly Drive

• SH 6 west frontage road from the Bagby Avenue to the UPRR U-turn

• SH 6 west frontage road from the UPRR U-turn to Industrial Drive

• West off-ramp to Beverly Avenue

• West on-ramp before Beverly Avenue

• West off-ramp to Imperial Drive

• SH 6 east frontage road from the UPRR U-turn to Exchange Parkway

• East off-ramp to Bagby Avenue

TxDOT’s Mall-to-Mall project spans from US 84 to Bagby Avenue. The project is planned to improve safety and mobility for motorists in the area. It will add continuous frontage roads, add U-turn bridges, reconfigure entrance and exit ramps, and reconstruct existing bridges.