6 News gears up for fourth season of the Baylor Football Tailgate Show

You can tune in on KCENTV, KCEN 6+ and the Baylor Athletics Facebook page.

WACO, Texas — Baylor Athletics and 6 News are proud to bring you the fourth season of the Baylor Athletics Tailgate Show beginning Saturday, Sept. 2 in Waco.

Prior to every home game for the Bears this season, 6 News Sports Reporter Nicole Shearin will sit alongside the Voice of the Bears John Morris and Co-host Derek Smith to bring you everything you need to know for gameday.

In addition to these hosts, two-time Big 12 Champion and All-Big 12 Conference quarterback Seth Russell will assist as an offensive analyst, and All-Big 12 Conference linebacker Elliot Coffey will help analyze defense.

Baylor Athletics Deputy AD for External Affairs Jovan Overshown stated, "We are thrilled to present an all-star cast of talent that provides insightful analysis, historical knowledge and a hometown flair to each broadcast."

6 News is excited to host this show as President & General Manager of KCEN/KAGS Robert Dwyer stated, "We look forward to continued growth in our relationship with Baylor University and Playfly Sports, collaborating to give our community a unique look inside Baylor Athletics."

The show will start two hours prior to kickoff and will run for one hour. This weekend's show will begin at 4 p.m. live from Touchdown Alley at McLane Stadium.

