6 News hosts Taking Care of Teachers Supply Drive

TEMPLE, Texas — KCEN 6 News is making sure teachers have what they need for their classrooms this year, with our Taking Care of Teachers Supply Drive, sponsored by Greg May Honda.

On Aug. 10 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., we will be at three locations -- Waco, Temple & Killeen -- working to fill up cars with supplies for teachers in need!

Many teachers have a hard time gathering everything they need to successfully educate our kids. So, let’s help them out, so they don’t go without this school year!

Below, you will find information about the supplies you could donate as well as the locations of where we will be!

Supply Drive Locations & School Supply Lists

Killeen

Temple 

Waco

