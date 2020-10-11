Why some voters couldn't track their early ballots online

Some Central Texas voters worried something went wrong with their early ballots after they couldn't track those ballots online.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Allison Terry just voted in her first presidential election. She wanted to make sure her vote was counted, and later looked up her ballot with nonprofit VoteAmerica on their website. But while other users had been able to track down their early ballot, Terry was not. She was not alone either.

"This is my first time to every vote, but I know eight other people that did vote and it didn't register as well," Terry said. "I wanted my voice to be heard. This election was one that needed everyone's voice to be heard."

Terry said a friend later told her their vote wouldn't post as well. She put a post on Facebook about the issue and even more people reported the same issue. When Terry couldn't get an answer from the Bell County Election's Office, she called 6 News.

"We were there in person and voted. If they can't show us that, how is he (president) supposed to build trust with us as a country?" Terry said. "I wanted to see that result, that my vote was counted."

The VoteAmerica website states that it gets it's data from another state website, so 6 News started to search through the data available.

Terry said she voted on October 28. When 6 News found the data provided for that day, we found the data showed a zero in the field for in-person voting.

When 6 News reached out to the Office of the Secretary of State, Director of Communications Stephen Chang explained that the data provided in that section of the website was supplied by each county individually. 6 News then reached out to Bell County to find out what the data was missing.

Bell County Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton said he did not know why the state didn't have the data. Dutton was able to immediately direct us to the Daily Early Voter Reports county webpage that had the data in question.

County data confirmed that Terry had voted on October 28. The Texas Secretary of State Office worked with Bell County to update the state data website, which now shows 5,132 people voted in person on October 28.

Communication Director Chang also made it clear that the process for adding data to the website was completely separate from the process of actually counting early votes, which happened on election day. He said there is no reason to believe a person's vote didn't count even if the state data website was missing the initial county numbers.