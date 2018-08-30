It's Thursday! Did you know Warren Buffet is celebrating his 88th birthday?

Here are the six things to know for Thursday, Aug. 30.

Police are asking for the community’s help finding a 28-year-old man who was reported missing from Killeen.

Chip and Joanna are looking for talented musicians to perform throughout the day at Silobration.

Happening today through Saturday, you can donate your used books or sign up for a membership at the library at any time. The funs tarts today at 10 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m.

University will take on Waco High! If you want your band to be featured all you have to do is vote on or KCEN Facebook page.

FNL: Mart v. Bosqueville

It's a top 15 matchup, No. 2 Mart will square up against No.12 Bosqueville. Jessica Morrey will have a live report at 6 p.m. and we will have complete coverage on Friday Night Lights.

The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back for the 2018 high school football season. We want to feature the schools and communities in Central Texas that think they have the most spirit.

