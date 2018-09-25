TEMPLE,Texas — Tuesday Tuesday! Did you know 'The Princess Bride' came out 31 years ago today?
Here are the six things to know for Tuesday, Sept. 25.
1. Bellmead girl at center of Amber Alert found safe, police say
An 11-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert Monday was found, police said.
2. Dallas police officer Amber Guyger fired over Botham Jean shooting
Amber Guyger, the Dallas police officer who faces a manslaughter charge in the shooting death of Botham Jean, has been fired, according to an email sent to all officers on Monday.
3. Waco leaders, residents discuss new developments for Elm Ave
Elm Avenue residents in East Waco shared their thoughts Monday on major developments happening in the area.
4. Charter Oaks Drive bridge closes Friday
The bridge over the Leon River in Belton will be closed so crews can resurface the bridge deck, It should re-open by Monday morning, Oct. 1. at 7 a.m.
5. Visitation, funeral services announced for child who passed away after ATV accident
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Temple Bible Church.
6. Cody Wilson released from custody after paying bond on sexual assault charges, officials say
Austin's 3D gun printing company, Defense Distributed, will hold a press conference to discuss its founder's sex assault allegations.