Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh answers questions from Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL) during the second day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

With high drama in the making, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh emphatically fended off new accusations of sexual misconduct ahead of a charged public Senate hearing that could determine whether Republicans can salvage his nomination and enshrine a high court conservative majority.

Jean family attorney Lee Merritt has called for the firing of Amber Guyger over the fatal shooting of Botham Jean.

The attorney for Botham Jean's family announced Wednesday that they plan to file a lawsuit claiming excessive force.

3. Boy Scouts of America recalling brass neckerchief slides

PAYSON, UT - JULY 31: A Boy Scout neckerchief is shown here at camp Maple Dell on July 31, 2015 outside Payson, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

The neckerchief slides were sold in four styles: red wolf, green bear, orange lion and blue webelos. The colored enamel on the neckerchief slides contains level of lead that exceed the federal lead content band.

4. Charter Oaks Drive bridge closes Friday

The bridge over the Leon River in Belton will be closed so crews can resurface the bridge deck, It should re-open by Monday morning, Oct. 1. at 7 a.m.

5. Starbucks bringing back Happy Hour

The Starbucks logo it's seen outside a store on May 29, 2018 in Philadelphia. (Photo credit should read KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images)

Today Starbucks will offer a buy one get one deal at participating locations.

6. Kelvin Pena returns to Killeen

Victor Vazquez, employee of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), during repair work on power lines affected by Hurricane Maria April 18, 2018 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

A Shoemaker alum and internet celebrity will visit his old school in Killeen today to talk to students about the importance of caring for others. The assembly will begin around 1 p.m.

