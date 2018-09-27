It's Thursday! Did you know 'Sweet Home Alabma' came out 16 years ago today?
Here are your 6 Things to Know for Thursday, Sept. 27.
1. Brett Kavanaugh - Christine Ford hearing Thursday comes with high drama
With high drama in the making, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh emphatically fended off new accusations of sexual misconduct ahead of a charged public Senate hearing that could determine whether Republicans can salvage his nomination and enshrine a high court conservative majority.
2. Botham Jean family to file lawsuit
The attorney for Botham Jean's family announced Wednesday that they plan to file a lawsuit claiming excessive force.
3. Boy Scouts of America recalling brass neckerchief slides
The neckerchief slides were sold in four styles: red wolf, green bear, orange lion and blue webelos. The colored enamel on the neckerchief slides contains level of lead that exceed the federal lead content band.
4. Charter Oaks Drive bridge closes Friday
The bridge over the Leon River in Belton will be closed so crews can resurface the bridge deck, It should re-open by Monday morning, Oct. 1. at 7 a.m.
5. Starbucks bringing back Happy Hour
Today Starbucks will offer a buy one get one deal at participating locations.
6. Kelvin Pena returns to Killeen
A Shoemaker alum and internet celebrity will visit his old school in Killeen today to talk to students about the importance of caring for others. The assembly will begin around 1 p.m.